Valve tvingas bistå Apple i Epic Games-dispyten

Valve’s decision to stay private means that it avoids the public company disclosure and reporting requirements, but it does not immunize the company from discovery. The protective orders in these actions allow Valve to designate its documents confidential or highly confidential to address competitive concerns, and that protection is sufficient. The Court orders Valve to remove the redactions from volume 5 of its document production, except for any redactions of attorney-client privileged or attorney work product information, if there are any.