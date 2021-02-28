Supermicro Intel(R) Xeon(R) CPU E3-1230 v5 4C/8T 3.4GHz 64Gb SSD/HDD

tactoad
Medlem
●
SuperServer 1U server
Chassi https://www.supermicro.com/en/products/chassis/1U/512/SC512-2...
Moderkort https://www.supermicro.com/en/products/motherboard/X11SSH-F
64GB DDR4 ECC
200W PSU
1x CPU Intel® Xeon® Processor E3-1230 v5 3.4GHz 4-core 8-threads https://ark.intel.com/content/www/us/en/ark/products/88182/in...
1x Samsung Enterprise SSD PM863 256GB (1% wear)
1x Seagate Constellation ES.3 4TB Enterprise SATA https://www.seagate.com/www-content/product-content/constella...
Servern är sparsamt använt samt i fint skick. Liten och smidig, perfekt som hemmaserver. Endast enterprisekomponenter monterade. Utmärkt burk för virtualisering/containers. Senaste proxmox installerad.
Inga rackskenor medföljer. Inget säljes separat. Skickas helst inte.
Budstart från 2500:-
Populärast på prisjakt
Copyright © 1999–2021 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.