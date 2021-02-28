Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Geforce Now 12 months - Giveaway

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Geforce Now 12 months - Giveaway

As title says. giving away one code for GeForce now.

You will need RTX 3000 series card to activate. should be activated today.

First come 1st serve basis.

Here's the code -

yukCbwHCxdqf3wANAEhCzyWt

1. Install your qualified graphics card. 2. Update or install the latest version of GeForce Experience (version 3.18 or later). 3. Open and sign in to the GeForce Experience. 4. Go to the drop-down account menu in the upper right and select "REDEEM/REDEEM". 5. Enter the code from your qualifying purchase. 6. Follow the remaining instructions on the screen.

Läs hela annonsen här

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Getting my card tuesday, guess that won't work? If it does then ill take it

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Adyzz:

Getting my card tuesday, guess that won't work? If it does then ill take it

Gå till inlägget

Unfortunately It expires today

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av last_grimm:

Unfortunately It expires today

Gå till inlägget

I see. Oh well

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

I redeemed it. Thanks for the code

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara