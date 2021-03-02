Forum Mjukvara Programmering och digitalt skapande Tråd

Programmering 2 TCP

Programmering 2 TCP

Hej, behöver hjälp med en avdelningsrapport, har letat i boken, på nätet och testat att se om det finns några fel med F10 men allting verkar funka, det som jag undrar över dock är varför programmet skriver ut Bok-[]matris när jag trycker på ladda lista?

using System;
using System.Collections.Generic;
using System.ComponentModel;
using System.Data;
using System.Drawing;
using System.Linq;
using System.Text;
using System.Threading.Tasks;
using System.Windows.Forms;
using System.Net;
using System.Net.Sockets;
using System.IO;

namespace Avdelningsrapport
{
    public partial class Form1 : Form
    {
        TcpClient klient = new TcpClient();
        int port = 12345;

        List<Bok> bokLista = new List<Bok>();
        public Form1()
        {
            InitializeComponent();
            klient.NoDelay = true;

            if (File.Exists("texter.txt"))
            {
                StreamReader reader = new StreamReader("texter.txt", Encoding.UTF7, false);
                string item = "";

                while ((item = reader.ReadLine()) != null)
                {

                    string[] vektor = item.Split(new string[] { "###" }, StringSplitOptions.None);

                    string titel = vektor[0];
                    string författare = vektor[1];
                    string typ = vektor[2];
                }
                reader.Close();

            }
            else
            {
                MessageBox.Show("Filen hittades tyvärr inte.");
            }
        }
        public async void StartaMottag()
        {
            try
            {
                IPAddress adress = IPAddress.Parse("127.0.0.1");
                await klient.ConnectAsync(adress, port);
                buttonServer.Enabled = false;
            }
            catch (Exception error) { MessageBox.Show(error.Message, Text); return; }                          
        }

        public async void StartaLäsare(string message)
        {
            byte[] utData = Encoding.Unicode.GetBytes(message);

            try
            {
                await klient.GetStream().WriteAsync(utData, 0, utData.Length);
            }
            catch (Exception error) { MessageBox.Show(error.Message, Text); return; }
        }

        private void buttonServer_Click(object sender, EventArgs e)  // Koppla till server
        {
            if (!klient.Connected) StartaMottag();
        }

        private void LaddaLista_Click(object sender, EventArgs e)  // Uppdatera listan med böcker från texter.txt filen
        {
            listBox.Items.Add(bokLista.ToArray());
        }

        private void listBox_Click(object sender, EventArgs e)
        {
            if (bokLista.Count > 0)
            {
                if (listBox.SelectedItems.Count == 1)
                {
                    StartaLäsare(listBox.Text.ToString());
                    bokLista.RemoveAt(listBox.SelectedIndex);
                    listBox.Items.RemoveAt(listBox.SelectedIndex);

                }
            }                           
        }
    }
    public class Bok
    {
        public string titel;  // Sparar titel
        public string författare;  // Sparar författare
        public string typ; // Spvarar boktyp

        public Bok(string titel, string författare) // Vår konstruktor
        {
            this.titel = titel;
            this.författare = författare;
        }
    }       // Bokens underklasser; roman, tidskrit och novellsamling
    public class Roman : Bok
    {
        public Roman(string titel, string författare) : base(titel, författare)
        {
            typ = "Roman";
        }
        public override string ToString()
        {
            return  " " + "\"" + titel + "\"" + " " + "av" + " " + författare + "." + " " + "(" + typ + ")";
        }
    }


    public class Tidskrift : Bok
    {
        public Tidskrift(string titel, string författare) : base(titel, författare)
        {
            typ = "Tidskrift";
        }
        public override string ToString()
        {
            return " " + "\"" + titel + "\"" + " " + "av" + " " + författare + "." + " " + "(" + typ + ")";
        }
    }



    public class Novellsamling : Bok
    {
        public Novellsamling(string titel, string författare) : base(titel, författare)
        {
            typ = "Novellsamling";
        }
        public override string ToString()
        {
            return " " + "\"" + titel + "\"" + " " + "av" + " " + författare + "." + " " + "(" + typ + ")";
        }
    }
}

Använder VS i windows 10

Det funkar nu, skrev in

Random random = new Random();
            listBox.Items.Add(bokLista[random.Next(bokLista.Count)].ToString());

i laddalista metoden

