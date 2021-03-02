Programmering 2 TCP

using System; using System.Collections.Generic; using System.ComponentModel; using System.Data; using System.Drawing; using System.Linq; using System.Text; using System.Threading.Tasks; using System.Windows.Forms; using System.Net; using System.Net.Sockets; using System.IO; namespace Avdelningsrapport { public partial class Form1 : Form { TcpClient klient = new TcpClient(); int port = 12345; List<Bok> bokLista = new List<Bok>(); public Form1() { InitializeComponent(); klient.NoDelay = true; if (File.Exists("texter.txt")) { StreamReader reader = new StreamReader("texter.txt", Encoding.UTF7, false); string item = ""; while ((item = reader.ReadLine()) != null) { string[] vektor = item.Split(new string[] { "###" }, StringSplitOptions.None); string titel = vektor[0]; string författare = vektor[1]; string typ = vektor[2]; } reader.Close(); } else { MessageBox.Show("Filen hittades tyvärr inte."); } } public async void StartaMottag() { try { IPAddress adress = IPAddress.Parse("127.0.0.1"); await klient.ConnectAsync(adress, port); buttonServer.Enabled = false; } catch (Exception error) { MessageBox.Show(error.Message, Text); return; } } public async void StartaLäsare(string message) { byte[] utData = Encoding.Unicode.GetBytes(message); try { await klient.GetStream().WriteAsync(utData, 0, utData.Length); } catch (Exception error) { MessageBox.Show(error.Message, Text); return; } } private void buttonServer_Click(object sender, EventArgs e) // Koppla till server { if (!klient.Connected) StartaMottag(); } private void LaddaLista_Click(object sender, EventArgs e) // Uppdatera listan med böcker från texter.txt filen { listBox.Items.Add(bokLista.ToArray()); } private void listBox_Click(object sender, EventArgs e) { if (bokLista.Count > 0) { if (listBox.SelectedItems.Count == 1) { StartaLäsare(listBox.Text.ToString()); bokLista.RemoveAt(listBox.SelectedIndex); listBox.Items.RemoveAt(listBox.SelectedIndex); } } } } public class Bok { public string titel; // Sparar titel public string författare; // Sparar författare public string typ; // Spvarar boktyp public Bok(string titel, string författare) // Vår konstruktor { this.titel = titel; this.författare = författare; } } // Bokens underklasser; roman, tidskrit och novellsamling public class Roman : Bok { public Roman(string titel, string författare) : base(titel, författare) { typ = "Roman"; } public override string ToString() { return " " + "\"" + titel + "\"" + " " + "av" + " " + författare + "." + " " + "(" + typ + ")"; } } public class Tidskrift : Bok { public Tidskrift(string titel, string författare) : base(titel, författare) { typ = "Tidskrift"; } public override string ToString() { return " " + "\"" + titel + "\"" + " " + "av" + " " + författare + "." + " " + "(" + typ + ")"; } } public class Novellsamling : Bok { public Novellsamling(string titel, string författare) : base(titel, författare) { typ = "Novellsamling"; } public override string ToString() { return " " + "\"" + titel + "\"" + " " + "av" + " " + författare + "." + " " + "(" + typ + ")"; } } }