i7 8700K, Asus strix GTX 1080 Ti, 32 GB RAM desktop computer, NO DISKs

Hello there,

My friend has left Sweden and asked me to sell this desktop computer. He brought it from China so the warranty could be the issue if you care about it.

The specs are:

CPU: i7 8700K

CPU cooler: deepcool captain 240

Motherboard: Asus Z370-E

RAM: total 32 GB

Kingston HyperX KHX3600C17D4/8GX x2

Kingston HyperX KHX3333C16D4/8GX x2

GPU: Asus strix GTX 1080 Ti

PSU: Huntkey MVP K650, 650w

No any disks, I have tested it with no issues.

Starting bid from 10000 kr. Pick up only. Just ask questions here or in the PM if there is anything you are wondering.

