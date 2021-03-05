Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Geforce Tråd

GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 461.81

GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 461.81

The hotfix addresses the following issues:

[Fortnite] Shader cache optimizations to reduce intermittent stutter on some PC configurations [3244272]
[GeForce GTX 1660 Super]: Random flickering may appear across the top of the monitor on some PC configurations. [3184254]
[Vulkan] Red Dead Redemption 2 may display pixelated black dots [3266614]
Some desktop applications may stutter when moving around the window on some PC configurations [3252200]
Enabling NVIDIA Surround with 4K HDMI 2.1 TVs may fail [3184849]
[Rocket League] Matches may take longer to load [3244324]
[Detroit: Become Human] Game may crash when launched with Image Sharpening enabled [200667092]

Download:https://nvidia.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5168/~/ge...

Var ju inte mycket att hänga i gran för egen del i den hotfixen.

Undrar om de smyger in andra fixar/optimeringar som de inte listar, kanske kan vara värt att uppgradera ändå?

En ytterligare uppdatering där dom ännu inte har optimerat 30xx korten för warzone med andra ord.

