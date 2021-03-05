Forum Övrigt Bakom kulisserna Tråd

Coca Cola Coffee - två goda ting blir...?

Coca Cola Coffee - två goda ting blir...?

Vi lyckades få tag på Coca Cola Coffee som givetvis måste provas direkt! Om ni har testat den, vad tycker ni?

Vore kul om ni kunde testa en "Dark Blend" också

Skrivet av drwlz:

Vore kul om ni kunde testa en "Dark Blend" också

Håller med! Vet du om det går att få tag på någonstans? Har bara lyckats hitta den vi testade nu

Kaffe är Kaffe
Coca-cola är Coca-cola

Man ska inte blanda, det tappar ju hela njutningen.

Skrivet av Kenneth:

Håller med! Vet du om det går att få tag på någonstans? Har bara lyckats hitta den vi testade nu

Näe, är ingen läskfantast så jag har rätt dålig koll. Men om någon luskar fram det så vill jag gärna också veta!

