3600 eller 5600X nytt bygge

3600 eller 5600X nytt bygge

Just nu har jag två builds i åtanke då jag redan har PSU (tx550M) och chassi (meshify c med 3x 120mm fläktar)

Ni lär absolut känna igen delarna! Planerar att kombinera detta bygget med ett 3060 ti (i en galax långt långt borta) alternativt om man skulle hitta ett billigt 2070super eller liknande, för nuvarande har jag ett 1060 6gb.. Planerar för 1440p144hz skärm inom ett år men för nuvarande är det 1080p144hz som gäller. Behöver inte nå 144hz i varje spel. Mest att jag vill ha någonstans mellan 60-100 fps. Datorn är till för gaming, allt från total war warhammer, till hell let loose, hunt showdown, dead by daylight, vermintide 2, bannerlord och andra spel i framtiden.

eller

Jag vill egentligen ha 5600X men har svårt att berättiga prisökningen för en 20% prestandaökning, samtidigt har jag läst rykten om att ddr5 kommer detta året eller nästa och då kanske det känns dumt att köpa för dyrt nu om man ändå ska byta mobo, ram och cpu 2-3 år framåt.

Vad hade ni gjort? Är mest intresserad av åsikter och inte "alternativa lösningar", har funderat på att köra 5600X med b450-f gaming (vet att det fungerar) och sparar då ca 500kr.

Svårt att svara på vad du skall köpa när du inte berättar vad datorn ska användas till.
Jag röstade dock på 3600i vilket fall.

Skrivet av kwame:

Svårt att svara på vad du skall köpa när du inte berättar vad datorn ska användas till.
Jag röstade dock på 3600i vilket fall.

Haha det har du nog rätt i! Den är till för gaming, allt från total war warhammer, till hell let loose, hunt showdown, dead by daylight, vermintide 2, bannerlord osv. Kan även tillägga att jag redan har ett 1060 6gb.

du kan använda b450 moderkort till 5600x
OBS Du kan behöva uppdatera bios.

Skrivet av muki91:

du kan använda b450 moderkort till 5600x
OBS Du kan behöva uppdatera bios.

Ja det vet jag, tror att jag behöver uppdatera bios oavsett vilket moderkort jag köper till 5600x, slipper det dock med 3600 och b450.

Få tag på en 5600x kan bli svårt, är själv i kö på en 5900x sen i december förra året och har inte den blekaste om när ja ska få den men kanske efterfrågan på 5600x inte är lika hög som på 5900x men jag har tyvärr för mig att det är lika illa där. 5800x däremot....

Skrivet av boysetsfire:

Få tag på en 5600x kan bli svårt, är själv i kö på en 5900x sen i december förra året och har inte den blekaste om när ja ska få den men kanske efterfrågan på 5600x inte är lika hög som på 5900x men jag har tyvärr för mig att det är lika illa där. 5800x däremot....

Du kommer knappt tro mig men igår satt jag och la ordrar på 5600x överallt. Idag fick jag mejl från webhallen att en 5600X finns att hämta i butiken nära mig. Jag ringde t.o.m. för att bekräfta att det var sant och det var det!

Skrivet av Hartassen:

Du kommer knappt tro mig men igår satt jag och la ordrar på 5600x överallt. Idag fick jag mejl från webhallen att en 5600X finns att hämta i butiken nära mig. Jag ringde t.o.m. för att bekräfta att det var sant och det var det!

Shit vilken flax, kan bara gratulera.

I 1440p kommer ett 3060 ti inte orka med att få till så höga fps att 3600 skulle va en flaskhals. Jag skulle köra på 3600, och sätta mellanskillnaden på grafikkortet.

Finns ett billigare ASUS B550 moderkort med Wifi hos Webhallen för 1590 kr

https://www.webhallen.com/se/product/319202-ASUS-ROG-STRIX-B5...

Skrivet av Anders9110:

Finns ett billigare ASUS B550 moderkort med Wifi hos Webhallen för 1590 kr

https://www.webhallen.com/se/product/319202-ASUS-ROG-STRIX-B5...

Tack för tipset!

Köper man nytt idag så rekommenderar jag 5600X. Väntar själv på icke X-varianterna. Kör 3600 själv. Helt jävla overkill för mitt användningsområde.

