Microsoft Surface Laptop i5 13.5"

Hej

Microsoft Surface Laptop i5 i fint skick säljes.

Sparsamt använd sedan ny, bra batteritid fortfarande.

Information:

Processor Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-7200U CPU @ 2.50GHz 2.71 GHz

Installed RAM 8.00 GB

SSD 256 GB

System type 64-bit operating system, x64-based processor

Pen and touch Pen and touch support with 10 touch points

Screen 13.50 inch 3:2, 2256 x 1504 pixel

Budstart 2500kr

Alla bud i tråden, inga PM med bud tack

Hämtas i Liljeholmen Stockholm

