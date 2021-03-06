Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Microsoft Surface Laptop i5 13.5"

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Microsoft Surface Laptop i5 13.5"

Hej

Microsoft Surface Laptop i5 i fint skick säljes.
Sparsamt använd sedan ny, bra batteritid fortfarande.

Information:
Processor Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-7200U CPU @ 2.50GHz 2.71 GHz
Installed RAM 8.00 GB
SSD 256 GB
System type 64-bit operating system, x64-based processor
Pen and touch Pen and touch support with 10 touch points
Screen 13.50 inch 3:2, 2256 x 1504 pixel

Budstart 2500kr
Alla bud i tråden, inga PM med bud tack

Hämtas i Liljeholmen Stockholm

Läs hela annonsen här

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

2500:-

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara