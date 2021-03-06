Microsoft Surface Laptop i5 13.5"

maxx5
Hej
Microsoft Surface Laptop i5 i fint skick säljes.
Sparsamt använd sedan ny, bra batteritid fortfarande.
Information:
Processor Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-7200U CPU @ 2.50GHz 2.71 GHz
Installed RAM 8.00 GB
SSD 256 GB
System type 64-bit operating system, x64-based processor
Pen and touch Pen and touch support with 10 touch points
Screen 13.50 inch 3:2, 2256 x 1504 pixel
Budstart 2500kr
Alla bud i tråden, inga PM med bud tack
Hämtas i Liljeholmen Stockholm
2500:-
