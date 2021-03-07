Dear NiceHash users!

It has come to our attention that Phoenix miner is no longer available for download from its original download location. Control shasum from new download locations does not match the value published by the developer on his channel! This brings the possibility that the Phoenix miner's author wants to cover its tracks and disappear or even do something malicious.

We have immediately disabled Phoenix miner from NiceHash Miner, and we advise everyone to stop using Phoenix miner immediately!

Phoenix miner is a mining software from an anonymous author. It is not digitally signed, and no one knows who the creator is. This brings serious risk to anyone who will continue to use this software! Do not try to download Phoenix miner from any 3rd party source since it could be fake and malicious!

If you have used PhoenixMiner on your PC, which contains any sensitive information or information of any value such as logins to various services (accesses to bank accounts, PayPal, Gmail, Facebook, Instagram, Dropbox, Google Drive, etc. ) and especially if your PC contains any private keys for any cryptocurrency wallet, directly or indirectly (through online wallet provider) consider them compromised.

If you have used Phoenix Miner on your PC, we recommend you to do the following:

Reinstall OS

Change all passwords and activate 2FA where possible!

If any cryptocurrency wallets were used on this PC, we recommend you to move funds to other wallets immediately!

Which mining software to use now?

Please note that you should avoid installing any software that is not signed or its authors are unknown. It is really risky to use any other 3rd party miners because almost all of them come from unknown or unverifiable sources. We really discourage the use of 3rd party miners on computers where personal data is stored! 3rd party miners require anti-virus software to be disabled for proper operation, which creates a huge security risk! We want to provide a safe and secure mining experience, and that is why we have created NiceHash QuickMiner (NHQM)! If you are using NVIDIA graphics cards, we recommend using NHQM; if you have AMD graphics cards, we recommend using lolminer plugin in NiceHash Miner. To learn more about NiceHash QuickMiner, click here.

Stay safe!

Your NiceHash team!

https://www.nicehash.com/blog/post/stop-using-phoenix-miner-immediately