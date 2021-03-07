Ny EU Rust server!

Vulpin
RusticWinter x2 Solo-Quad Modded
IP: steam://connect/185.7.32.5:28215
Website: https://rusticwinter.tebex.io/
Name: RusticWinter x2 Solo-Quad
Location: EU!
Timezone GMT+1 (Sweden)
Mods:
Clans: Maximum of 4 players in one clan! (Not allowed to team up) - With Autoteam!
Rates: x2 with x2,5 Sulfur and Wood!
Scrap: x2
Barrels: Components only!
Resources: Stacks increased
Ammo: Remove Incendiary Ammo from Pistol and 5.56 Ammunition in Loottable!
BP: got all WB1 BP but not Siliencer!
Hiticon!
Quicksmelt: 50% faster then default!
Craftingspeed: 50% Faster then default!
AirdropMarker: Shows where on the map the airdrop/supply signals is coming!
Skins: /skin Command! for VIP only (2.50 USD a month)
FurnaceSorter: Auto Sort your resources in furnaces, Vip only (2.50USD a month)
DayAndNight: 45min day, 15min Night! With brighter Night!
WipeProtection: Wont be able to raid until after 6hrs of a wipe! (People have a chance to build up there base!
