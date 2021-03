Hey!

I have a Phanteks 2080 Super/Ti waterblock and backplate in chrome/acrylic with RGB that I wish to sell.

All heatpads are intact, thermal paste is included, and all screws/accessories are included. Product is like new. All thermal pads are already applied to the waterblock.

Bid starting from 200kr. Shipping available for 99kr extra.

