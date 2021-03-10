Forum Ljud, bild och kommunikation Nätverk och uppkoppling Tråd

Får man köpa Visual Fault Locator 1mW som privatperson?

Tjabba tjena!

Våran BRF där jag sitter som styrelsemedlem har FTTH och är ansluten till ett gruppavtal. Vi har haft många boenden som klagar på att supporten tar 1-2 veckor på att skicka ut en tekniker för att felsöka deras uppkoppling när supporten inte får kontakt med media omvandlaren. Själv jobbar jag inom IT och vid de gångerna medlemmarna har "felanmält" till oss så kan vi gå hem till de redan samma dag och felsöka.

Oftast så löser vi det på samma besök då vi ser att media omvandlaren inte får något ljus från källaren och då räcker det att vi byter patchkabeln i källaren till backup patchen och i lägenheten (de har blåst fiberpar till varje lägenhet).

Jag undrar om jag som privatperson får köpa en VFL max 1mW från typ amazon.se utan att man hamnar i problem. Dels för att det blir lättare för att lokalisera var fibern går ner till källaren och sedan för att se ifall det är fiberbrott.

De gånger som föreningen har felanmält till supporten där fibern har gått av så brukar de vara snabba på att skicka ut en tekniker dagen efter

Ganska säker på att det är laserklass 1 på den så det ska inte vara några problem att importera trots 1mW.
Vi har ett gäng TechLogix på kontoret men vet inte om vi har behövt förklara oss för säljaren eller om de avkrävt syftesförklaring av oss.

Generellt klassas lasrar över 1mW som "klass 3R" och kräver tillstånd, lasrar under 1mW klassas som "klass 2" och kräver inget tillstånd.

Sedan finns det en massa undantag beroende på hur gerätet är beskaffat, tex klass 1M och 1C där strålen exvis kan vara inbyggd och skyddad. Det borde framgå av dokumentationen för VFLen vilken laserklass den tillhör.

För vidare läsning: https://www.stralsakerhetsmyndigheten.se/omraden/laser-och-ip...
https://www.stralsakerhetsmyndigheten.se/omraden/laser-och-ip...

Hur ofta går era fiber sönder egentligen att detta är ett återkommande problem?

Annars är det väl bara att patcha om, om man misstänker att felet ligger där tänker jag...

Den på amazon jag kikat på verkar inte stå vad för klass det är, enbart 1mW

Har man råttor är det inte helt ovanligt. Minns jag rätt så är det vanligare vissa årstider pga att råttorna är törstiga?

Det jag försöker komma till, om man inte har en fibersvets så kan man ändå inte reparera felet efter att man lokaliserat det, så det känns inte riktigt som jag förstår vad han ska med en VFL till.

Det enda man kan göra själv är att prova den extra "backup"-fibern de har, men det behöver man ändå inte en VFL för att göra? Bara koppla om och testa?

Innan gruppavtalet så var många boenden comhem abonnenter. När gruppavtalet trädde i kraft så var det många boenden som kontaktade supporten och dumt nog så beskrev supporten hur man skulle öppna bakplattan på media skåpet för att se ifall det lyser i media omvandlaren (om supporten inte får någon kontakt till media konverteraren så är det bara skicka ut en tekniker istället för att be boenden öppna och kolla hur dioderna lyser)

De boenden som inte har koll på vad fiber är brukar oftast med våld ta ut media omvandlaren tillsammans med fiberkabeln i satt i omvandlaren och böja skiten ur den för att se dioderna. Då sitter de där utan internet. Vi har hittills haft 8 lägenheter på en månad med bruten fiber för de boenden har roddat bakom bakplåten

Tyvärr så när fibern drogs in för ca 10+ år sedan så är det blåsfiber upp till lägenheten och sedan har de satt en SC anslutning, villa patch finns alltså inte

Det låter ju mindre optimalt... det känns ju som att det är i supportens intresse att inte lämna ut sådan felaktig information, kostar ju pengar för dem att skicka ut tekniker om inte annat. (Sen har ju stora företag en tendens att konsekvent göra dumheter och det är svårt att få de att göra annorlunda.)

Man kan ju kanske skicka ut något meddelande till boende om att inte använda våld på mediaskåpet på förekommen anledning, och om de inte läser info och förstör sina grejer är det ju lite självförvållat.

Oavsett, hur löser en VFL ditt problem?

Du har rätt, vi har lyckats lösa de boendens internet genom att patcha om till "backupen" men vissa dragningar så saknas det märkning i källaren vilket gör att vi inte kan lokalisera vilken fiber som går till vilken port.
Den gången tekniker kom ut på plats så såg jag att han använde en VFL och såg hur smidigt han kunde lokalisera var fibern gick. Ok, det var liten guessing game genom att behöva koppla ur några anslutningar men till slut såg man ju den blinkande röda ljuset.

De gånger vi stött på där det saknas märkning så rör vi inte utan då felanmäler vi det till supporten och då skickar de ut en tekniker dagen efter.

Jaha! Du vill alltså inte använda VFL:en för att lokalisera kabelbrottet, utan bara till att hitta rätt fiber, där det inte är korrekt märkt. Då är jag med! Känns logiskt.

Jo, jag fattar vart dina ledande frågor hade för syfte. Reagerade bara på "Hur ofta går era fiber sönder", vilket jag också undrade över och ville bara dela med mig av en anekdot från fältet. Lite off-topic sådär...

Du får tänka på att i en VFL och allmänt i lasrar som används för fiberoptik så är det laser med utbredd stråle det handlar om, inte på en "punkt". Därför kan det vara så att lasern tillhör en lägre klass trots en högre effekt. (Alltså, klass 1M eller 2M)

Det som man behöver tillstånd för är främst starka handhållna lasrar som kan lysa starkt på en koncentrerad punkt på långt avstånd, eller på lasrar som är så starka att de kan orsaka skada på person eller egendom.

Finns ett flertal återförsäljare av VFL:er i Sverige med högre uteffekt än 1 mW. t.ex. säljer Direktronik en modell med en uteffekt på 20 mW och en specad räckvidd på 15 km, vilket nog är rätt overkill för att felsöka ett fastighetsnät. De skriver dock inte ut något om vad det är för laserklass, men jag gissar att man kan ringa och fråga imorgon. Man blir ju lite nyfiken på vad svaret är på riktigt.

