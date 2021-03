Ofrivillig omstart. HJÄLP

Typically, the symptoms described in this scenario indicate a hardware problem. To help isolate the problem, do the following:

Disable overclocking. If the computer has overclocking enabled, disable it. Verify that the issue occurs when the system runs at the correct speed.

Check the memory. Use a memory checker to determine the memory health and configuration. Verify that all memory chips run at the same speed and that every chip is configured correctly in the system.

Check the power supply. Verify that the power supply has enough wattage to appropriately handle the installed devices. If you added memory, installed a newer processor, installed additional drives, or added external devices, such devices can require more energy than the current power supply can provide consistently. If the computer logged Event ID 41 because the power to the computer was interrupted, consider obtaining an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) such as a battery backup power supply.

Check for overheating. Examine the internal temperature of the hardware and check for any overheating components.