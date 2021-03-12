Dator 1: i7-7700K Air | Z170 | 3070 Suprim | 16GB | 3x500G SSD | 80+Platinum
Dator 2: i7-7700K AIO| Z170 | 3070 Suprim | 16GB | 500GB M.2 | 2TB SSHD | 80+Platinum
Dator 3: R7 3700X AIO | X370 | 3070 FTW3 | 16GB | 1TB M.2 | 2TB SSHD | 80+Platinum
Dator 4: i7-4790K Air | Z97 | GTX 1660Ti | 16GB | 3x120GB SSD | 80+Platinum
Dator 5: R9 3900x Air | B550 | 3060Ti Aorus Master | 16GB | 250GB M.2 | 80+Platinum
Ge bort ett 1080ti kort med monterad vattenblock
