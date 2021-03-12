Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Geforce Tråd

Ge bort ett 1080ti kort med monterad vattenblock

Ge bort ett 1080ti kort med monterad vattenblock

Någon intresserad att få den? Hämtas i Stockholm. Vattenblocket behöver rengöras.

Tar den gärna

Gärna!

Tar den gärna, hämtar nu

Men varför?

Men detta är ingen annons? Har jag missat något, eller kan man skapa trådar för att annonsera nu?

