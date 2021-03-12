Ryzen 9 5900X, 64 GB RAM, XFX 6900XT med mera

jagdgruppe_nord
Medlem ♥
●
Intel Core2Duo E6700 2,67GHz || Asus P5W DH Deluxe || 2048MB Corsair TWIN2X 6400C4 || Asus 7950GX2 || Seasonic S12 600W || 250GB WD || Gigabyte Aurora
Låter bilderna tala för sig sjävla. Oöppnade och kvitto finns. Nypris över 30k.
Intel Core2Duo E6700 2,67GHz || Asus P5W DH Deluxe || 2048MB Corsair TWIN2X 6400C4 || Asus 7950GX2 || Seasonic S12 600W || 250GB WD || Gigabyte Aurora
Populärast på prisjakt
Copyright © 1999–2021 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.