Samsung Galaxy S10 reparation

Medlem

Samsung Galaxy S10 reparation

Jag tappade min mobil på trottoaren när jag cyklade, hörnorna på en sida av telefonen har djupa sprickor, skärmens touch funkar inte alls och nedre delen åt kanten är typ svart och visar ingen färg men 90% av skärmen är samma färg som vanligt. Knappen starta/stäng av funkar bra.

Jag tänkte kanske ta den till lagning men jag undrar om dom kan snoka i min mobil? Kan dom ha tillgång till den om dom inte vet mitt lösenord? Jag tror det bara är skärmen som behöver repareras.

Medlem

Har du bra lösenord behöver du inte oroa dig om du tar den till ett samsung service center.

Medlem
Har du bra lösenord behöver du inte oroa dig om du tar den till ett samsung service center.

Spelar det någon roll vart jag tar den någonstans? Jag tänkte ta den till Mobile Repair i Malmö där det är lite billigare

Medlem

Har du inte ändrat det själv, så borde telefonen vara krypterad, och måste efter omstart logga in med mönster eller kod osv för att avkrypteras. Då borde det inte gå att komma åt något för en utomstående.

Medlem
Spelar det någon roll vart jag tar den någonstans? Jag tänkte ta den till Mobile Repair i Malmö där det är lite billigare

Det spelar roll här i Finland iaf.
Tappade min Note 10+ för kanske 6mån sedan, skärmen sönder.
Var påväg att föra den till närmaste stora reparations firma som min försäkring föreslog (Fonum).
Dom hade inte skärmen i lager så gick till Samsungs egen service.

Till min förvåning var Samsungs service runt 150€ billigare, fick även ett nytt batteri i telefonen eftersom Samsung kräver att det byts med skärmen i vissa modeller (inget extra pris), det framkom också att om telefonen reparerats av någon annan änn Samsung certifierad reparatör, så har du inga garantier kvar på telefonen.

Gammal telefon = För vart som helst
Under garanti = Certifierad reparatör

Officiell representant
Spelar det någon roll vart jag tar den någonstans? Jag tänkte ta den till Mobile Repair i Malmö där det är lite billigare

Jag har ingen koll på utbudet av verkstäder i Malmö, men det kan vara värt att kolla prislistan på https://samsungservice.se/ . Det är en auktoriserad verkstad som finns även i Malmö, och det verkar finnas tillfällen när det inte blir dyrare med originaldelar, snarare tvärt om.

