Full prestanda vid kryptobrytning nås med Geforce RTX 3060

Cylon

Full prestanda vid kryptobrytning nås med Geforce RTX 3060

Nvidias löften om en trestegslösning för att förhindra brytning av kryptovaluta på Geforce-kort går i kras när bolaget levererar drivrutin och BIOS.

Om jag förstår det rätt gäller detta alla RTX 3060-kort, inte bara MSI:s varianter?

Isåfall kan jag tipsa om att Inet har 50+ Gigabyte-kort inne just nu för 6090kr styck:
https://www.inet.se/produkt/5412107/gigabyte-geforce-rtx-3060...

Skrivet av siglolmic:

Om jag förstår det rätt gäller detta alla RTX 3060-kort, inte bara MSI:s varianter?

Isåfall kan jag tipsa om att Inet har 50+ Gigabyte-kort inne just nu för 6090kr styck:
https://www.inet.se/produkt/5412107/gigabyte-geforce-rtx-3060...

Väldigt högt pris för prestandan dock. 3060 borde ligga på max 4500

Skrivet av siglolmic:

Om jag förstår det rätt gäller detta alla RTX 3060-kort, inte bara MSI:s varianter?

Isåfall kan jag tipsa om att Inet har 50+ Gigabyte-kort inne just nu för 6090kr styck:
https://www.inet.se/produkt/5412107/gigabyte-geforce-rtx-3060...

BIOS-versionen kan funka på andra kort, ja. Att testa är självklart på egen risk, i vanlig ordning.

Missade att Inet hade lager när jag körde en hastig priskoll, tack för att du delar med dig av det. De lär gå åt fort, prislappen till trots.

Skrivet av SleepstreameR:

Väldigt högt pris för prestandan dock. 3060 borde ligga på max 4500

Gå till inlägget

Fortfarande värt 6 000 spänn om man gillar att omvandla elektricitet till låtsaspengar – eller om man vill ha något som ens är en aning modernt. Det är 3060 eller 1050 Ti för 2 lakan som är alternativen just nu, typ.

Jag får 48 MH/sec utan någon bios updatering? Om inte 470.05 driverserna updaterar även bios automatiskt?

Jag är djupt chockerad! En mjuvarulåsning som kringås. Framförallt när det dessutom finns direkta pengar att tjäna på ändringen...

Surprised Pickachu

Samma kH/W som mitt nerklockade och undervoltade RX 6800 ungefär.

55-60 MH/s dock, 130-140 W förbrukat.

Skrivet av Ronaldo:

Jag får 48 MH/sec utan någon bios updatering? Om inte 470.05 driverserna updaterar även bios automatiskt?

Uppdaterade du endast nvidia drivers för att få detta att fungera? Eller gjorde du något annat också?

Hmm, ändå rätt lågt alltså. Får ju 49-50MH/s med mitt RX 5700 (ej XT) när jag har testat lite, stock utan överklockning öht.

Skrivet av Ronaldo:

Jag får 48 MH/sec utan någon bios updatering? Om inte 470.05 driverserna updaterar även bios automatiskt?

Det är inte ett MSI-kort med "rätt" BIOS från början? Och funkar det över en längre period?

Skrivet av siglolmic:

Uppdaterade du endast nvidia drivers för att få detta att fungera? Eller gjorde du något annat också?

Jag uppdaterade endast drivers, gick med i Nvidias utvecklar grupp och laddade ned "470.05_gameready_win10-dch_64bit_international". Dock har jag kortet direkt på moderkortet och skärm inkopplad. Vilket verkar krävas.

Skrivet av philipborg:

Hmm, ändå rätt lågt alltså. Får ju 49-50MH/s med mitt RX 5700 (ej XT) när jag har testat lite, stock utan överklockning öht.

Jo men det intressant är hur många kH/W du får ut. Om du bränner 200W för dina 50 MH/s kontra 100W

Skrivet av Meantek:

Det är inte ett MSI-kort med "rätt" BIOS från början? Och funkar det över en längre period?

Ingen aning på först frågan, och andra frågan återstår att se men svårt tro det inte skulle göra det. Håller det sig stabilt i en timme kan det rulla på i månader utan problem oftast.

Kör med 70% power limit, och +1316mhz på minnet i MSI Afterburner för den som är intresserad.

Skrivet av Ronaldo:

Ingen aning på först frågan, och andra frågan återstår att se men svårt tro det inte skulle göra det. Håller det sig stabilt i en timme kan det rulla på i månader utan problem oftast.

Men vilket märke har kortet?

Skrivet av Ronaldo:

Ingen aning på först frågan, och andra frågan återstår att se men svårt tro det inte skulle göra det. Håller det sig stabilt i en timme kan det rulla på i månader utan problem oftast.

Det var lite snack om att vissa kort la ner efter drygt 40 minuter, därav frågan. Håller det längre än så är det bara att se glad ut, då lär det funka.

Skrivet av siglolmic:

Men vilket märke har kortet?

Zotac GeForce RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC 12GB

Skrivet av Dinoman:

Jo men det intressant är hur många kH/W du får ut. Om du bränner 200W för dina 50 MH/s kontra 100W

Total irrelevant med dagens lönsamhet, elen är en "piss i havet" av det du får in per dag för tillfället. Sen så drar ett tunat 5700 betydligt mindre än 200W och snarare 100~

Kom ihåg att Navi använder TSMC's 7nm precis som big navi, så de är faktiskt på en bättre nod än Ampere.

Skrivet av Ronaldo:

Dock har jag kortet direkt på moderkortet och skärm inkopplad. Vilket verkar krävas.

Kan drivaren avgöra om man använder en riser, eller är det bara skärm du syftar på i den sista meningen?

Skrivet av Meantek:

Fortfarande värt 6 000 spänn om man gillar att omvandla elektricitet till låtsaspengar – eller om man vill ha något som ens är en aning modernt. Det är 3060 eller 1050 Ti för 2 lakan som är alternativen just nu, typ.

Ja jag har köpt ett 3060 själv för att det var det enda som gick att få tag i för en rimlig summa, men det är inget bra kort för pengarna.

Wohooo. Tog en gamble när jag köpte in mina 3060 för msrp på releasdagen. Nu vågar jag kanske äntligen packa upp dem

Installerade drivrutinen enbart. Gigabyte Eagle OC. Tidigare var ca 20MH/s. Får väl låta det stå och snurra ett tag.

Skrivet av macmann1:

Installerade drivrutinen enbart. Gigabyte Eagle OC. Tidigare var ca 20MH/s. Får väl låta det stå och snurra ett tag.

https://i.imgur.com/j13l4f7.jpg

Kör 70% power limit och +1300 på minnet i MSI Afterburner. Så får du 8 mer MH/s för mindre watt . Bara att ha 2 olika profiler i programet för gaming/mining.

Skrivet av Alling:

Kan drivaren avgöra om man använder en riser, eller är det bara skärm du syftar på i den sista meningen?

Jag hörde ett löst rykte det inte funkade med riser. Kopplar man ur skärmen så halveras hashraten.

Skrivet av KalBumling:

Total irrelevant med dagens lönsamhet, elen är en "piss i havet" av det du får in per dag för tillfället. Sen så drar ett tunat 5700 betydligt mindre än 200W och snarare 100~

Kom ihåg att Navi använder TSMC's 7nm precis som big navi, så de är faktiskt på en bättre nod än Ampere.

Men om du kör 200st grafikkort så är det stor skillnad på 200w eller 100w per kort, no?

Skrivet av siglolmic:

Om jag förstår det rätt gäller detta alla RTX 3060-kort, inte bara MSI:s varianter?

Isåfall kan jag tipsa om att Inet har 50+ Gigabyte-kort inne just nu för 6090kr styck:
https://www.inet.se/produkt/5412107/gigabyte-geforce-rtx-3060...

Det tog bara 1 timme innan 50+ korten var borta. Du borde vara marknadsföring chef på inet

Skrivet av Ronaldo:

Kör 70% power limit och +1300 på minnet i MSI Afterburner. Så får du 8 mer MH/s för mindre watt . Bara att ha 2 olika profiler i programet för gaming/mining.

Har redan +1400, men mitt afterburner är lite wonky med kurvan/powerlimit. Men är uppe i 49-50MH/s just nu vid 118W.

Så av alla som man trodde kanske skulle knäcka det, så är det alltså Nvidia sjävla som låst upp det?

Ni som testar Eth-mining med nya drivrutinen, rapportera gärna hur det fungerar framöver!

För er andra så kan ju även andra cryptovalutor vara intressanta att mina. Det verkar ju som om det endast är Eth-mining som har begränsats. Nedan bild illustrerar intjäningen vid strypt Eth-mining samt för andra cryptos.

Här har ni länken till youtube-klippet! https://youtu.be/cDLYQsMoDYE?t=623

Detta tog ju inte många dagar att komma runt Inte helt otippat. Hade ändå en liten förhoppning om att nvidia på riktigt lyckats låsa detta.

Skrivet av Ronaldo:

Jag hörde ett löst rykte det inte funkade med riser. Kopplar man ur skärmen så halveras hashraten.

Måste vara något inkopplat på HDMI och 16x slot som det ser ut som nu.
Tittar på en livestream där det diskuteras.

Skrivet av enbom:

Men om du kör 200st grafikkort så är det stor skillnad på 200w eller 100w per kort, no?

Procentuellt sett är det exakt samma skillnad som med 1 kort. Visst har du begränsat med el eller om du måste investera extra i kylning så har det viss betydelse. Men vad du betalar per MH är betydligt viktigare i dagens läge än effektivitet. Du vill nå break even så fort som möjligt medans effektivitet är mer en långsiktig aspekt och viktigare när lönsamheten är låg (idag är lönsamheten absurd).

