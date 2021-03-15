Fråga routerinställning Unifi Dream Machine Pro

6.1.2Web UIThe Nokia FastMile 4G Receiver supports local management capability, allowing status view and configuration operations, through a Web UI for a Nokia FastMile 4G Receiver managed by an ACS through TR-069.The Web UI can be accessed directly from a laptop through the Ethernet port of the Nokia FastMile 4G Receiver via the dedicated static IP address 192.168.0.1 (https://192.168.0.1). Alternatively, it is possible to access the Web UI from behind a Nokia-approved residential gateway which is appropriately configured.It is recommended not to change or reconfigure the Nokia FastMile 4G Receiver static IP for the Web UI interface, since changing the default IP address (that is, 192.168.0.1) would impede access from the Web UI.Web UI functionality is optimized for the Chrome browser (74.0.3729 or greater), but is not restricted to it.The Web UI design is optimized for a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels, but is not restricted to it.See chapter 14in this document for information about using the Web UI to manage the Nokia FastMile 4G Receiver.