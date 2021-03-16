USB Mic Rode NT-USB

Evil_AnAnAs
"If you are really extreme, you never let informed facts or the scientific method hold you back from your journey to the wrong answer." (jayhall0315)
Celeron 352 @ 7822.8mhz 50k Vantage 40k 3Dmark06
En styck Rode NT-USB, på grund av dålig planering har jag två och säljer en som bara är testat för att se att den fungerar. Köptes från Inet tidigare i vår, billigaste jag ser nu är ~1700kr, https://www.prisjakt.nu/produkt.php?p=2795592
Prioriterar upphämtning i Stockholm men kan skickas. Tänker mig att bud börjar på 1200kr.
