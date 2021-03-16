USB Mic Rode NT-USB

Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

En styck Rode NT-USB, på grund av dålig planering har jag två och säljer en som bara är testat för att se att den fungerar. Köptes från Inet tidigare i vår, billigaste jag ser nu är ~1700kr, https://www.prisjakt.nu/produkt.php?p=2795592

Prioriterar upphämtning i Stockholm men kan skickas. Tänker mig att bud börjar på 1200kr.

