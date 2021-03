Hello.

I wish to sell all fittings as a package.

- x24 EK-HTC Classic 12mm - Black

- x4 EK-AF Angled 45 G1/4 -Svart

- x6 EK-AF Classic Angled 90° - Black OBS!!! One of these fittings has a knurled finish on the rotary part of the fitting. Otherwise dimensions and colour are the same.

I have 2 reservoirs as well.

- EK-RES X3 250 Svart

- EK-RES X3 400

All of the following items with new prices can be found at the following link:

https://www.inet.se/kundvagn/visa/15057341/sell

Please come with an offer.

