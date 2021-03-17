Forum Datorkomponenter Lagring Tråd

Är Synology DS220+ en bra NAS för bilder/videos och Plex?

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Är Synology DS220+ en bra NAS för bilder/videos och Plex?

Hej

Jag sitter och spanar på att uppgradera från min WD My Cloud Home.

Ha varit nöjd med den överlag, men en av de saker jag börjat störa mig på är att det nu tar längre och längre att ”ladda/presentera” bilderna och filmerna.

Mitt användningsområde är främst som ett personligt moln för mina bilder/videos och en del Plex.

Så till min fråga: är DS220+ en bra uppgradering?

Såg tex att det ”bara” ingår 2gb ram som standard. Räcker det för mitt användningsområde? Eller kommer den bli slö sen med att tex visa 8tb bilder/videos (har dock inte denna mängd just nu)?

Vill gärna att det ska flyta på hyfsat bra.

Eller rekommenderar ni någon annan 2-baby nas?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Här har du storebror till DS220+, DS720+ med lite vassare CPU om du har lite cash över. Här är en jämförelse.
https://nascompares.com/synology-ds720-vs-ds220-nas-which-sho...

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara