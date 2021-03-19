Forum Mjukvara Programmering och digitalt skapande Tråd

Låg cpu och disk utilization vid uppackning av komprimerade filer

Låg cpu och disk utilization vid uppackning av komprimerade filer

Tjena Swec,

Här är en grej som gör mig förvirrad men blir oklar på var flaskhalsen är.
Lägger upp ett scenario här.

Jag har ett rar-arkiv som är totalt 50gb indelat på 100 filer på ca 500mb styck.
Jag decompressa dessa filerna med 7-zip

Det som händer när jag packar upp dessa filerna är att jag landar rund 160mb/s
CPU-Användning är ungefär på 10% har en 10900K (10c/20t) och ingen annan I/O som körs.
Det används runt 11GB minne när detta körs (har 32gb)

Disken jag testat emot är en samsung 970 EVO Plus på 1TB - Crystaldiskmark ger mig 3500/3200mb i de syntetiska testerna.
Kopierar jag filer på disken eller flyttar till disken från min andra NVME Disk WD SN750 så ligger dessa runt 1.5gb/s.

Kan ej se i 7-zip att det finns något att göra rent inställningsmässigt för att förändra beteendet och hittar inga trådar om detta på internet, kan någon potentiellt upplysa mig om vad som är eventuellt the culprit? Hur ser det själv ut när ni packar upp filer?

Vid komprimering av filer kan du välja hur många trådar du ska använda, hur aggressiv komprimering (normal, fast, ultra etc) och word size. Detta lagras väl som meta-data i arkivet och sen vid upp-packning så gör datorn en "Best effort"?

Att packa upp grejor är uppenbarligen inte helt straight forward att parallellisera så det kan ju vara så att din låga cpu användning är att pga det bara används en tråd för uppackning och en stackars core jobbar så hårt den kan, och ändå blir bottlenecken.

Du kan testa att packa upp mha flera trådar i commandline versionen av 7zip med -mmt [antaltrådar],
tex "7z.exe e -mmt=18 c:\blah.7z", tror dock att det bara funkar på bzip2 komprimerade grejor så ymmv.

