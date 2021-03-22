GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 462.07

Ragnarok
GeForce Hotfix display driver version 462.07 is based on our latest Game Ready Driver 461.92.
The hotfix addresses the following issues:
[Vulkan][X4: Foundations 4.00/X4: Cradle of Humanity] The game may crash on GeForce RTX 30 Series
Download: https://nvidia.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5174?link...
