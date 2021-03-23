Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Tråd

Sony stänger ned Playstation Store till Playstation 3, Portable och Vita

Sony stänger ned Playstation Store till Playstation 3, Portable och Vita

Butikerna kopplade till Sonys Playstation 3 och handhållna spelkonsoler är snart ett minne blott.

Kasst.

Och en tråkig påminnelse om att steam en dag kommer att stänga.

Jag använder fortfarande min PS3 och PSP Go emellanåt för homebrew och emulatorer.

... enligt rykte

Skrivet av PlogarN97:

Kasst.

Och en tråkig påminnelse om att steam en dag kommer att stänga.

Likaså App Store, Google Play och Epic Store också eller?

Tycker det är lite dumt att jämföra en digital spelbutik som täcker flera generationer jämfört med en generationsbaserad spelbutik.

Tycker att man som konsument borde kunna kräva att de släpper ett öppet FW till Vitan i det här läget.
Vi har ju ändå köpt spelen digitalt, Sony har låst konsolen och aktivt bekämpat alla hacks, trots att man inte längre har stöd för plattformen. Dessutom låste de in konsumenterna till ett lagringsmedia som var dödsdömt från start... Hur ska man annars ha tillgång till de spelen man de facto köpt av företaget?

Here we go again med SweC luddiga rapportering. Än så länge är detta ett RYKTE som bara har en enda källa.
Men man drar endå igång med klickbait title och en artikel som vid första ögomblicket verka rapportera något som FAKTA.
Tycker detta är under all kritik.

Jag tror jag väntar med att dra ner gardinerna tills Sony själva säger samma sak!

/Lifooz

