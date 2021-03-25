Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Skänkes: Razer Tangentbord, mus, bungee och musmatta XL

Skänkes: Razer Tangentbord, mus, bungee och musmatta XL

Hello SweC!

Jag tänkte att det är min tur att ge tillbaka till denna fina community och tänkte här med skänka lite kringutrustning. Jag ser gärna att sakerna kommer till någon som inte har råd eller inte kan köpa liknande saker själv, kanske en ensamstående förälder som vill ge dessa till sitt barn?

Jag vill inte dra igång någon "ge mig din anledning varför just du ska ha sakerna, så väljer jag den bästa anledningen" utan vi kör först till kvarn, men jag ber vänligen personer som bara vill ha dom "för att" att hålla sig borta, tack!

Tangentbord: Razer Blackwidow Ultimate 2016 Edition
Mus: Razer Taipan
Bungee: Razer Mouse Bungee
Musmatta: Razer Goliathus Extended Control (920x294 mm)
(allt lyser i Razers gröna färg, det är inte RBG)

Allt funkar självklart som det ska och sakerna är rengjorda, dock ej med någon form av sprit då jag inte hade någon hemma.

Sakerna finns i Gubbängen söder om Stockholm och jag ser gärna att sakerna hämtas. Då jag är sugen på en tur med hojen skulle leverans kunna lösas om det inte är alldeles för långt borta
Jag hoppas verkligen att sakerna kan komma till någon som behöver dom!

Tack!

Mvh
Tobias

Läs hela annonsen här

Fint!

Stort!

Älskar de här! Ska kolla lite själv vad jag kan hitta

Tack för fina kommentarer!

Skrivet av BenjiBE:

Älskar de här! Ska kolla lite själv vad jag kan hitta

Det tycker jag att du ska

Wow! Respekt

Där verkar det som att sakerna är plockade (kontaktad via PM)

Du är en hjälte!

Jag kommer nog göra samma med massa atiraljer jag har hemma.

Riktigt fint initiativ

Jag har en hel del grejer jag har velat göra samma sak med ett tag nu men har inte kommit på något bra sätt att se till att de kommer till rätt person. Om någon har en idé på hur man kan se till att det inte kommer till någon som bara slänger upp det på blocket vore det uppskattat

Skrivet av Oppna:

Om någon har en idé på hur man kan se till att det inte kommer till någon som bara slänger upp det på blocket vore det uppskattat

Stadsmissionen kanske kan vara nånting de har second hand butiker eller Myrorna.

