Två skärmar, en uppsättning högtalare?

Medlem

Två skärmar, en uppsättning högtalare?

Införskaffade nyligen en andra skärm till min setup här. Förutom datorn kör jag även lite andra prylar på dessa skärmar, men funderar lite hur jag ska lösa ljudet nu. Jag har ju inte lust att ha en uppsättning högtalare till varje skärm här tror jag utan det vore ju käckt om det räcker med ett par (d.v.s de jag redan har).
Frågan är hur jag löser detta på fiffigast sätt? Antar jag teoretiskt sett skulle kunna köpa nån typ av skarvsladd som löser det men nån smidigare lösning vore ju trevligt.

Moderator

Vad exakt är problemet?

Medlem

Jag har högtalarna kopplade till skärm 1 (dit min dator är kopplad). Till skärm 2 kanske jag har NES/SNES Classic inkopplade eller dylikt. Jag vill använda högtalarna till skärm 2 med.

Medlem

Finns kanske typ kvm switchar fast tvärtom.

Moderator
Jag har högtalarna kopplade till skärm 1 (dit min dator är kopplad). Till skärm 2 kanske jag har NES/SNES Classic inkopplade eller dylikt. Jag vill använda högtalarna till skärm 2 med.

Det finns switchar där man kan växla mellan två eller flera källor, tex denna.
https://www.amazon.se/Ljudomkopplare-Splitter-ljudbrytare-h%C...

Inte provat den själv dock.

Medlem
Införskaffade nyligen en andra skärm till min setup här. Förutom datorn kör jag även lite andra prylar på dessa skärmar, men funderar lite hur jag ska lösa ljudet nu. Jag har ju inte lust att ha en uppsättning högtalare till varje skärm här tror jag utan det vore ju käckt om det räcker med ett par (d.v.s de jag redan har).
Frågan är hur jag löser detta på fiffigast sätt? Antar jag teoretiskt sett skulle kunna köpa nån typ av skarvsladd som löser det men nån smidigare lösning vore ju trevligt.

Använder du alltså de inbyggda högtalarna i skärmarna? Om så är fallet är lösningen att skaffa ett separat ljudsystem som spelar allt ljud och där du ändrar input baserat på vad du tittar på.

Om du vill ha ljud från 2 ollika ljudkällor så finns förstärkare som kan skicka ljud till 2 olika "zoner".

Du får nog beskriva lite mer vad du är ute efter känner jag.

Medlem

Finns ju diverse ljudomkopplare/ljudswitchar tex:
https://cdon.se/hemelektronik/delock-switch-stereo-jack-3-5-m...
tänker dock att det kan bli problem då du nämner Nes/Snes Classic vilka jag tror bara har en hdmi ut?
Skulle det isåfall gå att köra typ en hdmi spitter och dela bild/ljudsignalen så att bilden går till skärm2 och ljudsignalen går till datorn/högtalarna?

