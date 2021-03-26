Massor med skräpmeddelande till Samsung telefon

Forum Datorer och system Mobiltelefoner Tråd



Jag får en massa meddelanden (typ 100 per dag) om bitcoin,
Zlatan, Peter Jihde, David Hellenius, minnet fullt mm till min
Samsung mobil.

Det står de kommer från "Chrome | sv.highriverlabs.com"
eller från TV4/TV4 Play - hur blir man av med detta?

MVH

PS. Det är inte SMS eller mejl alltså utan sådana meddelanden
man kan läsa rubrik för då telefonen ej upplåst ... .



Kolla igenom listan över installerade appar och avinstallera allt du inte känner igen samt stäng av notiser i chrome. Eller fabriksåterställ och börja om på nytt.



Det är notifikationer som du kanske av misstag tillåtit den sidan att skicka till dig. Du måste ta bort notification permission för sidorna i Chromeinställningarna



Ja, det låter onekligen som att du har råkat trycka tillåt för en sida att skicka aviseringar. Om du går in i Chrome, trycker på menyknappen uppe till höger, går till inställningar - aviseringar och avgodkänner alla sidor du inte vill ha aviseringar från så bör det lösa sig.

