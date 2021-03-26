Forum Datorkomponenter Tangentbord, möss och övrig kringutrustning Tråd

Extern hårddisk vibrerar, vad gör jag?

Extern hårddisk vibrerar, vad gör jag?

Köpte en Seagate Backup Plus 12TB idag. Problemet är att den vibrerar. Det darrar/surrar i hela skrivbordet när den kör och det är en showstopper just nu. Finns det nått fiffigt man kan investera i som kan hjälpa tro?

Stoppa den i brallan! Skämt o sido, ska det verkligen vibrera så dant?

Skrivet av oRBIT2002:

Köpte en Seagate Backup Plus 12TB idag. Problemet är att den vibrerar. Det darrar/surrar i hela skrivbordet när den kör och det är en showstopper just nu. Finns det nått fiffigt man kan investera i som kan hjälpa tro?

Alla mekaniska diskar vibrerar mer eller mindre.
Skulle lämna tillbaka den om du tycker att det är för mycket.

Skrivet av oRBIT2002:

Köpte en Seagate Backup Plus 12TB idag. Problemet är att den vibrerar. Det darrar/surrar i hela skrivbordet när den kör och det är en showstopper just nu. Finns det nått fiffigt man kan investera i som kan hjälpa tro?

Gå till inlägget

Placera den på något som kan dämpa vibrationerna, tex en bit skumgummi.

Jag har en den står på en liten hylla på skrivbordet och vibrationerna fortsätter ner i skrivbordet. Inte jättemycket, men bordet "surrar" liksom.

Skrivet av oRBIT2002:

Jag har en den står på en liten hylla på skrivbordet och vibrationerna fortsätter ner i skrivbordet. Inte jättemycket, men bordet "surrar" liksom.

Hämta en tvättsvamp i köket och lägg hårddisken på den

Finns mycket att göra. Ihopvikt tyg. Disktrasa.

Förutom redan förslag på olika mellanlägg, tyngre, mer massiv bord eller vägghängd hylla som inte berör bordet - även om vibrationerna är små så kan det bli förstärka av olika 'naturliga' hävstänger och där viktkvoten mellan det som genererar vibrationer och underlaget som för det vidare har stor betydelse då tyngre saker har en lägre egenresonas och plockar inte upp vibrationer lika lätt som en lättare bordsyta.

Dagens diskar är ofta mindre vibranta än de för 10 år sedan av anledningen hög packningsdensitet kan inte tillåta allt för mycket mekanisk vibration längre. - se bara på WD-Black från anno 2010 eller så som vibrera så mycket att diskdockan sakta kryper omkring på bordet - hade den inte gått 40 ktimmar redan så skulle man nästan tro att det var någon fel på den...

Sedan finns förstås sedvanliga driver-lotteriet vid köp där det finns de som knappt vibrerar kännbart alls och de som vibrerar lite mer.

