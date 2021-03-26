Cisco SG 200-8P Switch & Lenovo Thinkpad USB-C Dock

SG 200-08P 8-Port Gigabit PoE Smart Switch

The Cisco SG200-08P switch is an affordable, 8-port Power over Ethernet (PoE) Gigabit Ethernet smart switch that provides the performance required for high-bandwidth applications. The switch features basic security and quality of service, energy-efficient technology, and IPv6 support needed to build a business network. The switch is easy to manage and includes a limited lifetime warranty. För mer info... & här...

SMB 8-portar switch varav 4-portar har PoE, har använts som en edge-switch här hemma.

Fabrik återställd och fungerar felfritt.

ThinkPad USB-C Dock 90W USB-C Dockningsstation

Lite om dockningsstationen går att läsa här...

Komplett med box och fungerar felfritt.

Kan hämtas i Stockholmsområdet eller skickas.

