Cisco SG 200-8P Switch & Lenovo Thinkpad USB-C Dock

🌐 Cisco CCNA
🌌 Aruba ACSA & ACMA
🧱 Palo Alto PCCSA
SG 200-08P 8-Port Gigabit PoE Smart Switch
The Cisco SG200-08P switch is an affordable, 8-port Power over Ethernet (PoE) Gigabit Ethernet smart switch that provides the performance required for high-bandwidth applications. The switch features basic security and quality of service, energy-efficient technology, and IPv6 support needed to build a business network. The switch is easy to manage and includes a limited lifetime warranty. För mer info... & här...
SMB 8-portar switch varav 4-portar har PoE, har använts som en edge-switch här hemma.
Fabrik återställd och fungerar felfritt.
ThinkPad USB-C Dock 90W USB-C Dockningsstation
Lite om dockningsstationen går att läsa här...
Komplett med box och fungerar felfritt.
Kan hämtas i Stockholmsområdet eller skickas.
