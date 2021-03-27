Forum Datorer och system Stationära datorer Köpråd Tråd

Märkesdator, hiss el diss?

Hp har 15 % nu igen och kikade på denna

https://store.hp.com/SwedenStore/Merch/Product.aspx?id=2W6U8E...

Hiss el diss?

Är tex Lenovo bättre? Andra?

Bygga själv går bort pga komponent bristen.

Normalt, njaaaah. I dagsläget då det inte går att få tag i saker för att bygga så skulle jag säga att det där är ett kap till det priset.

Bara köp om du behöver dator nu, bygga eget har aldrig varit mindre prisvärt, man får ju nästan betala 10k för ett RTX 3070 begagnat....

har för mig att linustechtips gav bra omdömen när de testade hp omen datorer för deras byggkvalitet och att de använda standard komponenter så det går att uppgradera i framtiden.

Normalt, njaaaah. I dagsläget då det inte går att få tag i saker för att bygga så skulle jag säga att det där är ett kap till det priset.

Även innan covid så om man behövde nytt gick det köpa färdigt som var billigare än fixa själv. Jag skulle satsa på byggen som inte är för custom så det blir onödigt bök byta ut delar eftersom

https://sharkgaming.se/max-bite-bloodlust kan vara något också. Större hårddisk och mer watt ifall du vill uppgradera i framtiden

Jag köpte en sån dator för drygt tre veckor sedan (iofs med i7:a men annars samma), Lämnade tillbaka den här i veckan. Extremt underdimensionerad kylning i ett väldigt litet chassi. Bara egengjorda delar utan möjlighet till anpassning, ett nätagg som var på 450W. Endast en fläkt i hela chassiet. För min del så kändes det mer värt att vänta till priserna stabiliseras och jag kan bygga min egen dator.

Men om du måste ha en dator nu, ja då fungerar den (och med ett 3070 så gör den det dessutom väldigt bra), men kom ihåg att du blir duktigt låst i uppgraderingsmöjligheter. Men om du bara vill ha en dator just nu och inte bryr dig om nackdelarna så kommer den göra ett okej jobb. Men jag hade personligen fixat kylningen det första jag gjorde, både på CPU:n men även i chassiet som helhet.

Med vårerbjudandet (om det gäller?) så kan man till och med kalla den prisvärd. Köp denna och uppgradera sedan chassi, ev. moderkort, PSU samt lite fläktar (om den låter mycket) så har du säkert kommit billigare undan än om du köpt delarna separat idag.

Har processorn originalkylaren på sig?

Ialf så hissar jag datorn, den ser faktiskt helt ok ut Prestanda/pris och service/färdigbyggd.

