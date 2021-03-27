New chassis: Kolink Phalanx V2 and Bastion

Miyconst
Medlem
●
Xeon E5-2690 V3 | RTX 2080 Ti | 64 GB DDR4-2133 ECC REG | Samsung Evo 970 1TB, 860 2 TB | Oculus Rift S
https://www.youtube.com/c/Miyconst
So, I have got myself a batch of Kolink chassis for my PC builds, but it's a bit too many for me, and I am not a fan of keeping lots of stock, so if you are interested to get a new chassis for a slightly better price than in the stores, here it goes:
1. Kolink Phalanx V2 for 750 SEK.
https://kolink.eu/Home/case-1/midi-tower-2/phalanx-v2.html
2. Kolink Bastion for 600 SEK.
https://kolink.eu/Home/case-1/midi-tower-2/bastion-2.html
Note: these are the prices I have paid, and I am not interested to sell it with a loss.
--
For those who doubt my legitimacy:
Photo of me with the chassis pallet:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CM1piy8BdDZ/
My company:
One Gigahertz AB
https://onegigahertz.se/
