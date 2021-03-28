Forum Mjukvara Microsoft Windows Tråd

Windows 10 - Hjälp med värsta sorten av problem

Medlem

Windows 10 - Hjälp med värsta sorten av problem

Jag börjar nu slita mitt hår då jag stött på det som är i mina ögon det absolut värsta Windows problemen för att det är så hopplöst att hitta vad den felande länken är.

Jag har en relativt nyinstallerad Windows 10 Pro sedan ca 2 månader, allt har funkar perfekt tills den senaste veckan.

Problemet:
Jag sitter ofta med Google Chrome och Microsoft Edge uppe på två olika skärmar och söker information via random websidor och framförallt youtube. Efter några timmar arbete så Låser sig Windows Explorer, själva desktop interfacet, oftast sker det i samband med att jag byter flik i Edge / Chrome eller startar en youtube Video som jag tidigare pausat. Längst ner i browserfönstret kan jag ofta se "Waiting for cache..."
När detta händer dör Windows GUI:t långsamt, det går inte starta aktivitetshanteraren för att döda diverse processer, fönster slutar uppdatera sig, ibland går det att stänga av Edge / Chrome men skadan är redan skedd. Windows bakgrund processer verkar snurra vidare med själva GUI:t är rökt.
Den enda vägen ur detta är att köra en hård reset med resetknappen.
Detta har nu hänt minst en gång per dag under den senaste veckan.

The usual suspects:
Jag har mina misstänkta applikationer eftersom detta problem uppstått EFTER jag "fräshade upp" min dator och installerade en ny NZXT Z73 + NZXT Fan and LED hub. Samtidigt installerade jag MSI Dragon Center och Gigabyte RGB Fusion för att sätta ett gemensamt fägtema. Dragon Center avinstallerade jag och RGB Fusion är avaktiverat men jag misstänker att dom lämnat någon obskyr tjänst eller program i bakgrunden som spökar.

Som jag bedömer det är de misstänkta i sjunkande trolighetsgrad:

  1. MSI Dragon Center

  2. Gigabyte RGB Fusion

  3. NZXT CAM - nödvändigt för kylkyrvor för alla mina fläktar / pump

  4. Argus Monitor

  5. MSI Afterburner

Vidtagna åtgärder so far

  • Avinstallerat MSI Dragon Center samt disablat alla Tjänster utom Mystic Light

  • Stängt av hårdvaruaccelerering för både Chrome och Edge

  • Tömt Cache för både Chrome och Edge

  • Felsökt och optimerad min C:

Vägen ur detta

Det jag söker är någon form av analysverktyg eller metod som kan sammanställa det som är relevant ur systemloggar, som kanske kan ge en ledtråd på vad som orsakar detta extremt irriterande problem.
Jag är nu så frustrerad att jag är precis på väg att påbörja en rensning av olika mjukvara från datorn med hjälp av "Geek Uninstaller". Jag misstänker dock att jag därmed riskerar att rensa bort eventuella ledtrådar om vad som går fel om jag börjar en program-purge, och jag skulle hemskt gärna vilka finna det skyldiga programmet innan jag går vidare med detta steg.
Så jag skickar härmed ut ett skrik på hjälp till er med djupare expertis kring felsökning i Windows 10.

Medlem

Just det där med att explorer.exe hänger sig associerar jag med felande lagringsenhet, men det finns väl säkert fler alternativ.

Medlem

upplever att AMD cpu+moderkort är känslig för att allt är i fas. Så uppdatera dina moderkortdrivisar från AMD:s hemsida för X570 - uppdatera sen BIOS från MSI:s hemsida o sist, uppdatera windows.

Efter det, uppdatera drivrutin för grafikkort o sen ljudkortet

Lycka till!

mvh Lazze

Medlem
Tack för tipset, kollade precis, allt är redan på senaste i hela den kedjan.

Medlem

Gissar på NZXT Cam-programvaran som strular till det. Försökte använda den till deras fläktkontroller men den var så buggig och låste datorn hela tiden så jag gav upp och köpte en annan kontroller.

Medlem

luktar nästan minnes-trubbel

minnestester - kör du med eller utan ECC

ta bort RAM-stickor

klocka ned på minne-sidan och se om det blir skillnad ??

surfa på annan OS (linux) med samma browser

