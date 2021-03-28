Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

ASUS TUF RTX 3080

ASUS TUF RTX 3080

Hej,

Kollar intresset att byta ner mig.

Har ett ASUS TUF RTX3080 och önskar byta ner mig då jag inte behöver all den kraft för de spel jag spelar.

Önskar byte till ett billigare kort + pengar. Inte intresserad utav att sälja kortet som det ser ut nu.

Läs hela annonsen här

Hur mycket önskar du i mellanskillnad mot ett 3070 Ventus 3x eller Palit 3070 GameRock OC?

asus 2080 med corsair vattenblock ?

bor i norra sorunda/tungelsta så enkelt o möta upp

Jag har ett 2080 ti som sitter i gaming burken
https://www.pny.com/rtx-2080-ti-overclocked-xlr8-edition

Jag kan bjuda det + 5000kr, bor I centrala Stockholm kan mötas

Har en RTX 2060 Super Asus Strix OC om du är intresserad?

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB GAMING X TRIO, kan byta det plus 5k.

Hej, har ett rtx 3060 gaming x, uthämtad häromdagen.

https://www.msi.com/Graphics-Card/GeForce-RTX-3060-GAMING-X-1...

Har också ett rtx 2080 msi ventus ifrån 2020 med garanti kvar.

https://www.msi.com/Graphics-Card/GeForce-RTX-2080-VENTUS-8G-...

Kan mötas i stockholms området

Har ett 3070 TUF OC om det är intressant, inköpt i mars 2021

