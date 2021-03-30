Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 21.3.2

Trodde visserligen det var dags för en ny drivrutin, men med stöd för raytracing i CP 2077, inte Dirt 5...

Support For

Fixed Issues

A black screen may occur on a limited number of displays when Radeon FreeSync is enabled and playing a game set to use borderless fullscreen on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.

The start and cancel buttons in the performance tuning stress test may disappear when Radeon Software is resized to be small.

On a limited number of displays, the preferred desktop resolution in Windows® may change when the display is power cycled.

Shadows may exhibit corruption in Insurgency: Sandstorm™ on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.

Radeon RX 6700 series graphics products may report incorrect core clock values in performance tuning and/or the system graphics hardware information tab.

Known Issues

Connecting two displays with large differences in resolution/refresh rates may cause flickering on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

Enabling vsync in Rocket League and setting the game to use borderless fullscreen may cause stuttering or ghosting.

Radeon RX 400 and 500 series graphics products may experience a TDR during extended periods of video playback.

Brightness flickering may intermittently occur in some games or applications when Radeon™ FreeSync is enabled, and the game is set to use borderless fullscreen.