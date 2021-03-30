Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Radeon Tråd

Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 21.3.2

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 21.3.2

Trodde visserligen det var dags för en ny drivrutin, men med stöd för raytracing i CP 2077, inte Dirt 5...
Mer info och nedladning här.

Support For

  • Outriders™

  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination™

  • DIRT 5™ Update 4.0

    • DirectX® Raytracing

Fixed Issues

  • Radeon RX 6700 series graphics products may report incorrect core clock values in performance tuning and/or the system graphics hardware information tab.

  • Shadows may exhibit corruption in Insurgency: Sandstorm™ on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.

  • On a limited number of displays, the preferred desktop resolution in Windows® may change when the display is power cycled.

  • The start and cancel buttons in the performance tuning stress test may disappear when Radeon Software is resized to be small.

  • A black screen may occur on a limited number of displays when Radeon FreeSync is enabled and playing a game set to use borderless fullscreen on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.

Known Issues

  • Connecting two displays with large differences in resolution/refresh rates may cause flickering on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

  • Enabling vsync in Rocket League and setting the game to use borderless fullscreen may cause stuttering or ghosting.

  • Radeon RX 400 and 500 series graphics products may experience a TDR during extended periods of video playback.

  • Brightness flickering may intermittently occur in some games or applications when Radeon™ FreeSync is enabled, and the game is set to use borderless fullscreen.

  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara