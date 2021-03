Sony bekräftar stängning av Playstation Store till äldre spelkonsoler

Vad vi älskar one day patches.

"We are closing PlayStation Store on PlayStation 3 consoles on 2nd July 2021 and on PlayStation Vita devices on 27th August 2021. Additionally, the remaining purchase functionality for PSP (PlayStation Portable) will also retire on 2nd July 2021"

Så en hardcopy utan patch slutar funka när? Hoppas det tar några decennier i alla fall.