Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1.

Game Ready for Outriders

This new Game Ready Driver provides support for the launch of Outriders, which features NVIDIA DLSS technology. Additionally, this release also provides optimal day-1 support for:

DIRT 5’s new ray tracing update

The launch of Evil Genius 2: World Domination

The launch of the KINGDOM HEARTS Series on the Epic Games Store

Gaming Technology

Includes support for Resizable BAR across the GeForce RTX 30 Series of Desktop and Notebook GPUs

Includes beta support for virtualization on GeForce GPUs

Läs Nvidias egen artikel om drivrutinen

Klicka här för att ladda ned drivrutinen på Nvidias webbplats