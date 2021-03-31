Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Tråd

Cyberpunk 2077:s flerspelarläge hänger löst

Cyberpunk 2077:s flerspelarläge hänger löst

Studion CD Projekt Red vill integrera online-innehåll där det "är vettigt" istället för att fokusera på ett stort projekt.

Förlåt, men hur är denna artikel relevant för Sweclockers? Finns redan en ruta med länkar till senaste spelnyheterna från FZ..

Spelet är inte nytt längre. Det har gått så mycket tid så att kunderna har insett att de inte kan leverera. Då falska förhoppningar inte längre fungerar så väljer de att säga sanningen. Att allt de lovade inte kommer och spelet är på life support. Nu får ni vänta på nästa cash grab innan de lovar saker igen.

Clickbait rubrik/namn på tråden.

Multiplayer "hänger inte löst".

Jesus.

Känns som hela artikeln är kopierad och översatt med google translate typ även. Ni har helt lyckats/försökt ändra innebörden av den nyhet som finns på andra platser fast på engelska.

Här är ett förtydligande ifrån tex PC Gamer på vad det är som gäller :

"In a strategy update video released today, CD Projekt said that it has "decided to reconsider" its plans for Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer. As part of a broader move toward a more "agile" approach to development, the studio is shifting its focus to bringing online elements to all its games "where they make sense."

"Previously we hinted that our next triple-A would be a multiplayer Cyberpunk game, but we have decided to reconsider this plan," Kiciński says in the video. "Given our new, more systematic and agile approach, instead of primarily focusing on one big online experience or game, we are focusing on bringing online into all of our franchises one day. We are building an online technology that can be seamlessly integrated into development of our future games."

"CD Projekt Red makes singleplayer, story-driven, triple-A RPGs. That is not changing," he said. "What is changing is our long-term approach to online. By this, we mean ensuring we are properly prepared to implement online elements in our games where they make sense. We don't have to go overboard, or lose our singleplayer DNA. We want to take thoughtful steps to build robust online capabilities."

