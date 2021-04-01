1080 / 1080ti

Köper ovan nämnda kort.
1080 och 1080tis.
Hör av er med vad ni har och pris
Läs hela annonsen här
1080 Founders edition med låda och allt därtill etc.
mer lämpat för samling kanske, inte för användning.
antar att du vill använda kortet ^^
Jag ska bara tipsa ny leverans till Inet
https://www.inet.se/produkt/5412107/gigabyte-geforce-rtx-3060...
| R5 5800x | MSI B550 Tomahawk | 2x8 GB 4000 cl16 | Intel 600p 512GB | <GPU?>
En till https://www.inet.se/produkt/5412106/gigabyte-geforce-rtx-3060...
