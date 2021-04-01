Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

1080 / 1080ti

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

1080 / 1080ti

Köper ovan nämnda kort.
1080 och 1080tis.

Hör av er med vad ni har och pris

Läs hela annonsen här

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

1080 Founders edition med låda och allt därtill etc.
mer lämpat för samling kanske, inte för användning.

antar att du vill använda kortet ^^

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Jag ska bara tipsa ny leverans till Inet

https://www.inet.se/produkt/5412107/gigabyte-geforce-rtx-3060...

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

En till https://www.inet.se/produkt/5412106/gigabyte-geforce-rtx-3060...

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara