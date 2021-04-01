Forum Mjukvara Moln- och internettjänster Tråd

iCloud = Synkning mot Windows och radering

Hej

Har synkning till Apples iCloud bilder till Windows. Visst ska väll alla bilder raderas i iCloud om man tar bort dessa från Windows mappen?

Glad Påsk//

Mvh Fredrik

