Intressant call mellan investeringsfirman Susquehanna och Semiaccurate om Intel och AMD.

Semiaccurate hade igår ett call med investeringsfirman Susquehanna för att diskutera hur framtiden såg ut på processormarknaden. Användaren Long_on_AMD i redditforumet AMD_Stock har sammanfattat samtalet:

"I dialed in at 11:10 AM EDT, 10 minutes into the call.

Intel 7 nm possible for mid 2023.

5 nm is merely in early planning.

GAA, an Intel advantage? Possible half node advantage.

TSMC is two nodes ahead, so GAA maybe makes it only 1.5 nodes

Intel 7 nm is equivalent to TSMC 5 nm. 7 nm is two years out. TSMC 5 nm is already here.

Passive interposers work fine, but require a large piece of silicon. EMIB uses small interposer slices, less silicon but more than one or two runs into alignment challenges.

EMIB is better than AMD organic substrate with chiplets and SERDES.

Tiles are like chiplets 2.0. Everyone will need to go down this path. Future of the industry.

Shocked if whoever green-lighted Rocket Lake is still employed.

Intel foundry - uphill climb to be viable. Last few times it flamed out horribly. LG's part had literally zero yield. It sank the LG chip division. It's been a mess.

Client side: AMD has nothing to worry about until Intel 7 nm comes out; then maybe a little.

Charlie isn't that impressed by performance or power gains of the Apple M1.

Ice Lake: closes the gap by a little, but they can't make many. It's a dog, takes more power, loses to AMD by over 50%. Six month platform if Intel's roadmap is to be believed. Almost no upside; should have been pulled. 10 nm fab time is five months. Dell will start getting silicon in May.

Intel has mastered the art of the self-inflicted wound.

Sapphire Rapids - hot buggy mess. Emerald Rapids is the bug fixed Sapphire, before Granite Rapids. Good, but up against 5 nm Genoa.

Intel hasn't been buying tools. If they believed in their roadmap, they would have been buying tools.

Milan is incremental improvement (20%) over Rome. Power higher than he expected. Really good, stunningly high TSMC yields. It is everything that Ice Lake isn't.

5 nm Genoa will be a major advance.

Intel needs to start over. Granite Rapids still has one hand tied behind its back (connections to earlier designs). Diamond Rapids, four years out, is the first case where the roadmap could be reset, and Intel potentially come out on top in servers. But only potentially.

AMD's share is 100% dictated by supply. This is getting better, and will track share 1:1. Free run until mid to late 2023. Sapphire can't compete. AMD will sell as many as they can make.

Intel did bring up their CapEx, but it's not for 10 nm. 7nm is looking good, Charlie has seen data. Pat will make a difference. Really really smart. But how long will it take, and what will Intel look like by then.

Charlie is no longer concerned about Intel's existence.

Call ended."

Mycket intressant där men en kommentar som jag tycker säger ganska mycket är denna:

Känns som att Intel är i en värre sits än vad i alla fall jag trodde.