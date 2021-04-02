RTX 3080 Gaming X Trio | Ryzen 5 2600X | Corsair Vengeance RGB 2x8GB @CL16 3000MHz| Asus X470-F ROG Strix | Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic Svart | NZXT Kraken Z73 | 6x Lian Li UNI Fan | Xiaomi Mi 34" 3440x1440p 144Hz
Problem med att öka RPM på fläktarna
- Registrerad
- Dec 2017
Varför skulle man vilja ha fläktarna snurrandes i 2000 RPM? Har du datorn i annat rum?
- Registrerad
- Feb 2008
Sätter du på PWN kommer datorn välja hastighet efter temperatur. Vill du köra full fart är det fan control du ska in i.
Fan Speed Control Allows you to determine whether to enable the fan speed control function and adjust the fan speed.
Normal Allows the fan to run at different speeds according to the temperature. You can adjust the fan speed with System Information Viewer based on your system requirements. (Default)
Silent Allows the fan to run at slow speeds. Manual Allows you to control the fan speed in the curve graph.
Full Speed Allows the fan to run at full speeds. & Fan Control Use Temperature Input Allows you to select the reference temperature for fan speed control. & Temperature Interval Allows you to select the temperature interval for fan speed change. & Fan/Pump Control Mode
Auto Lets the BIOS automatically detect the type of fan/pump installed and sets the optimal controlmode.(Default)
Voltage Voltage mode is recommended for a 3-pin fan/pump.
PWM PWMmodeisrecommendedfora4-pinfan/pump. & Fan/Pump Stop Enables or disables the fan/pump stop function. You can set
- Idag Snabbtest: Ray tracing med AMD i Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 40
- Igår Microsoft stänger ned röstassistenten Cortana på Android och IOS 33
- 31 / 3 Cyberpunk 2077:s flerspelarläge hänger löst 16
- 30 / 3 Cyberpunk 2077 får stöd för ray tracing med AMD Radeon 123
- 29 / 3 Until Dawn-utvecklarna Supermassive Games får nordisk investerare 7
- Ny dator, Intel 11900K samt Asus Prime Z590-A BSOD hela tiden0
- Tråden om PlayStation 57614
- Hackintosh16
- Nya Continental däck 5/4mm mönsterdjup18
- Snabbtest: Ray tracing med AMD i Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.240
- Vad betalade du för ditt 30X0?65
- Barndomsdrömmen för under 25,000kr24
- ARM:s arkitekturer får högre prestanda, säkerhet och maskininlärning28
- Hjälp att bygga ett homelab.2
- avböja annonser och berättigat intresse etc4
- SäljesDator, GTX 970, i5 6600K,idag
- SäljesIphone 8, Asus gaming tangenbord, EK Reservoaridag
- SäljesASUS Geforce GTX 1060 3GB OCidag
- SäljesMöjligen till salu 3700x, 32GB ram, och kanske Auros B550i moderkort.idag
- SäljesPS4 Pro utan HDD och kontrolleridag
- KöpesGlorious Model D wireless - 3D printer - skriv ut mot betalningidag
- SäljesMini-ITX delar/komplett, bärbar dator och router säljes!idag
- KöpesAsus 1070 eller 1080 Köpes till 3 Skärmaridag
- SäljesCorsair SF600 Platinumidag
- KöpesDator, router, stol, bord etcidag
Populärast på prisjakt
Externa nyheter
Spelnyheter från FZ
- Ägg-stra lång spelhelg! Vad spelar du? idag
- Sam & Max: This Time It's Virtual till Oculus Quest i juni idag
- Efter Cyberpunk-debaclet – Dying Light 2 har testats grundligt på PS4, XB1 idag
- 60 fps för Playstation 5 och Xbox Series på gång för Watch Dogs: Legion idag
- Diskutera – Hur bra är next-gen så här långt? idag