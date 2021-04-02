Problem med att öka RPM på fläktarna

Sätter du på PWN kommer datorn välja hastighet efter temperatur. Vill du köra full fart är det fan control du ska in i.

Fan Speed Control Allows you to determine whether to enable the fan speed control function and adjust the fan speed.

Normal Allows the fan to run at different speeds according to the temperature. You can adjust the fan speed with System Information Viewer based on your system requirements. (Default)

Silent Allows the fan to run at slow speeds. Manual Allows you to control the fan speed in the curve graph.

Full Speed Allows the fan to run at full speeds. & Fan Control Use Temperature Input Allows you to select the reference temperature for fan speed control. & Temperature Interval Allows you to select the temperature interval for fan speed change. & Fan/Pump Control Mode

Auto Lets the BIOS automatically detect the type of fan/pump installed and sets the optimal controlmode.(Default)

Voltage Voltage mode is recommended for a 3-pin fan/pump.

PWM   PWMmodeisrecommendedfora4-pinfan/pump. & Fan/Pump Stop Enables or disables the fan/pump stop function. You can set