Forum Datorkomponenter Kylning och överklockning av processorer Tråd

Problem med att öka RPM på fläktarna

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Problem med att öka RPM på fläktarna

Godkväll.

Suttit senaste 3 dagarna med att försöka öka RPM på mina 2 fontfläktar. ''Corsair ML140 Basic''
Dessa fläktar ska alltså komma upp till 2000 rpm men ligger endast och pendlar mellan 1000-1100 RPM.

Båda 2 är inkopplade direkt till moderkortet via 4 pin och jag har ändrat till PWN i BIOS utan resultat.
Jag har tankat launch app center och kalibrerat dom x antal gånger utan resultat. ''max gränsen även där är 1000 RPM.´´

Speccs

Grafikkort

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2070 8GB GAMING OC
GeForce GTX1070

Moderkort

Z390 Aorus Elite

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Varför skulle man vilja ha fläktarna snurrandes i 2000 RPM? Har du datorn i annat rum?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Sätter du på PWN kommer datorn välja hastighet efter temperatur. Vill du köra full fart är det fan control du ska in i.

Fan Speed Control Allows you to determine whether to enable the fan speed control function and adjust the fan speed.
Normal Allows the fan to run at different speeds according to the temperature. You can adjust the fan speed with System Information Viewer based on your system requirements. (Default)

Silent Allows the fan to run at slow speeds. Manual Allows you to control the fan speed in the curve graph.

Full Speed Allows the fan to run at full speeds. & Fan Control Use Temperature Input Allows you to select the reference temperature for fan speed control. & Temperature Interval Allows you to select the temperature interval for fan speed change. & Fan/Pump Control Mode

Auto Lets the BIOS automatically detect the type of fan/pump installed and sets the optimal controlmode.(Default)

Voltage Voltage mode is recommended for a 3-pin fan/pump.

PWM   PWMmodeisrecommendedfora4-pinfan/pump. & Fan/Pump Stop Enables or disables the fan/pump stop function. You can set

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara