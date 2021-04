MSI bios flashback... suger?

This is what is required for the BIOS flashback feature:

1. Create an MSDOS (MBR) partition table - this is probably what you mean by returning to its original state. I believe Windows 10 defaults to a GPT partition table. I can confirm that this will not work with BIOS flashback.

2. Create a single FAT32 partition

3. Rename the BIOS file MSI.ROM and copy it to the USB flash drive.

4. Plug ATX and CPU power cables into motherboard. Don't connect a CPU, GPU, or RAM.

5. Plug flash drive into the designated USB port (see manual, back panel shows a white box around the correct port - it's next to the BIOS flashback button)

6. Turn on the PSU and press the BIOS flashback button. If it works, it'll repeatedly flash red for a few minutes and you'll see activitiy on the USB drive. If it dosen't work, it'll flash red for a few seconds and then turn off (this is what happens with a GPT partition table).