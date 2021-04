Macbook Pro - batteribyte

Hej! Jag skrev just en långt inlägg på apples forum, men tänker jag kollar här också men pallar inte skriva om allt på svenska så postar bara det engelska inlägget nedan.

I just swapped the battery for the first time in my Macbook Pro Late 2013. So yeah it was time

I bought the battery from a third party seller since my macbook is so old. But the health of this "new" battery makes no sense. It says it was manufactured in 2011 but the number of cycles is only 8, and thoose are all done by me so it is "new" in that sense. I have followed the sugested ways when it comes to re-calibrate the new battery, I let it completely drain and then sit for more then 5 hours, then I recharged it to 100% and let it sit there over night. Any ideas whats causing this? Im thinking maybee one of the cells are dmged cause the battery remaining does jump when it gets low, but then the computer does stay on for a LONG time claiming 2% and lets say 489 mhap hours and that number does not change until it shuts down.