LGA 1151 motherboard: Z170, Z270, Z370, H170, H270, B150, B250, H310C

I am expecting a few laptop mutants for the LGA 1151 socket and need all sorts of motherboards to test them with.

If you have something to sell or get rid of - text me the model and the asking price. I can pickup within Stockholm and not too far from it, otherwise it's shipping.

"new" rog XI hero (wifi) with Z390 chipset?

Skrivet av TeddanT:

"new" rog XI hero (wifi) with Z390 chipset?

Thanks for the offer, but Z390 chipset is not compatible with these laptop mutants.

