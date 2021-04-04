Forum Ljud, bild och kommunikation Skärmar och TV-apparater Tråd

Ps2 till tv

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Ps2 till tv

Hej.

Jag har ett ps2 (slim) som jag kopplat ihop med min LG OLED C55C8PLA.

Jag har använt en sånhär för att koppla ihop de: https://www.kjell.com/se/produkter/ljud-bild/tv-spel-gaming/p...

TVN registrerar att något kommit upp på t.ex hdmi 2, men när jag går dit är det bara svart men jag får ljud.

Jag har fixat det där klassiska med video utgången på ps2, från rgb till det andra (minns ej namnet).
Jag har även testat på en annan 24 tums skärm och då fick jag bild.

Nån som vet hur jag löser det?

Tack på förhand.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Har du kopplat in usb-kabeln i adaptern? Dem behöver ström nämligen.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av JeagerMeisterSWE:

Har du kopplat in usb-kabeln i adaptern? Dem behöver ström nämligen.

Gå till inlägget

Jajamen, den sitter i vägguttaget.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Kul sammanträffande, jag plockade upp mitt PS2 härom veckan för att lira igenom lite gamla spel, med samma HDMI-adapter som dig. Jag har aldrig använt den medföljande usb-kabeln varken för ström eller ljud, allt funkar ändå. Däremot har jag märkt att adaptern är lite känslig med att inte ge bild ibland vid boot. Så för egen del har det fungerat fint att klicka några gånger på strömknappen, eller hålla in den och start konsolen på nytt!

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara