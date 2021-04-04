Ps2 till tv

Intel core i7 6700K, MSI Radeon R9 390X GAMING 8G, ASUS Z170i Pro Gaming, Corsair Vengeance DDR4 2666MHz 8GB, OCZ Trion 100 240GB, Samsung SSD EVO Basic 840-Series 250GB, Fractal Design Define Nano S, Be Quiet Pure Rock, Corsair SF 600, Windows 10 Pro N 64-bits
JeagerMeisterSWE
Medlem ♥ ★
●
YamahaDGX630
Medlem ♥
●
OS: Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC | CPU: Intel Core i7 6700K | GPU: EVGA 1070 FTW Hybrid
MB: EVGA Z170 Stinger | RAM: Corsair Dominator Platinum 32GB | PSU: Corsair AX650
Chassi: Fractal Design Define Nano S | SSD: Samsung 850 Pro | CPU-Kylare: Corsair H115i
Bildskärm: Sony 65AG9 | Mus: Logitech G603 | Tangentbord: Corsair K63 Wireless