New computer 18 000 kr for Gta 6

Hello all,

I would like inet build a computer for my son. I have 18 000 kr to spend. This will include everything including monitor but not keyboard, mouse and windows 10.

My son would like a tower which you can see through at one side and with flashy lights.

I have an intel set up and I thought we would give AMD a try, so we would like a AMD setup (if you think that is wise.)

He plays
Fortnite
War thunder
Beam ng drive
X plane 11
And he hopes to play GTA 6 when it comes out.

I would really like a computer that would last me years and the tower big enough to change graphic cards in the future. I will be buying and getting it build at inet.se If you need more info please do not hesitate to ask. Thank you for your time.

