Intel tar Xeon till 40 kärnor med "Ice Lake-SP"

Summering från Charlie Demerijan på SemiAccurate:

"Overall the message from Intel about Ice Lake-SP is pretty clear, it doesn’t move the needle. On performance per watt it is roughly a wash, outright performance roughly tracks the core count increase, and energy consumed goes way up. Coupled with the platform change, the attendant validation and certification costs make those tepid gains almost a moot point. Layer on Intel’s insistence that Sapphire Rapids will ship this year, it won’t for anything more than PR purposes, and carries a different platform that will be long lived, Ice Lake-SP is a non-starter. PCIe4 on Ice will be replaced by PCIe5 in Sapphire for example, so why jump for six months? Like we said, Intel should not have launched Ice Lake-SP.S|A"

https://semiaccurate.com/2021/04/06/intels-ice-lake-sp-finall...