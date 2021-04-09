Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Gigabyte Geforce RTX 3070 8GB Eagle OC

Hej,

Säljer ett icke öppnat Geforce RTX 3070 8GB Eagle OC från Gigabyte, fick kolastång - ville ha lakrits!

Gigabyte RTX 3070 8GB Eagle OC

Levererades 2021-04-01 från INET, digitalt kvitto medföljer.

Upphämtning hos mig i Helsingborg och betalning sker endast via Swish.

Bud från 7499kr vilket var leveranspriset (Webhallen hade samma modell senast för 7990kr)
Annonsen kommer vara aktiv några dagar, inga byten är aktuella - kolastången ingår!

MvH,
/moosehair

... Jag säljer till vem jag vill, om jag vill

Läs hela annonsen här

, fick kolastång, ville ha lakrits!
alltid kul at see humor i annonser

Bjuder 5 kr för kolastången

Kola stången var en bra ursäkt

Nevermind.

