Testa system utan kylpasta?

Hej!

Jag håller på att bygga ny dator. Tanken är att det ska vara vitt tema så därför har jag beställt Asus X570 Prime Pro som moderkort. Detta kort har inte bios Flashback funktion och återförsäljarna kan inte garantera att det funkar med en Ryzen 5600x utan bios uppdatering. Så jag kommer behöva testa och om det inte funkar låna en gammal processor, uppdatera BIOS och sen sätta tillbaka min 5600x.

Min fråga är då om jag kan köra dessa tester utan kylpasta? Det blir ett jäkla kladdande annars och är jäkligt meckigt. Särskilt eftersom allt är vitt. Har en AIO som kylning om det spelar någon roll.

Mvh J

Ja, det kommer fungera för att snabbt kolla om CPUn hittas eller ej.

Det enda du behöver vänta på för att verifiera är att den POST:ar. Så ja, det är så kort tid och CPU:n kommer inte arbeta så det lär va lugnt.

Det går väl köra helt utan kylning för den delen, det är bara att CPUns prestanda kommer vara väldigt låg, så utan pasta kan inte vara något problem.

Inga problem om du inte ska lasta hårt, så länge kylaren har bra kontakt med cpu:n så handlar det om temperaturskillnad.
Inget att rekommendera på en CPU med hög TDP men 5600X ligger på 65W.

Har flera system som kör utan kylpasta.

Bara för att se att det bootar upp så har jag förr bara lagt kylaren på processorn utan att montera dit den.

Inte varit någon fara, och temperaturen har inte rusat iväg i bios heller.

